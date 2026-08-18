Vice President JD Vance to visit Middletown this week

MIDDLETOWN — Vice President JD Vance will make a stop in his hometown of Middletown on Friday.

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Vance will deliver remarks at the Cleveland-Cliffs Middletown Works facility.

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He is expected to speak on the Trump Administration’s America First economic agenda.

Cleveland-Cliffs is North America’s largest flat-rolled steel producer and supplier of iron ore pellets serving various industries, mainly automotive, according to the company’s website.

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