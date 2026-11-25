WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Vice President JD Vance spent the afternoon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, serving Thanksgiving meals to service members.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett was there for Vice President Vance’s appearance on Wednesday. She’ll have more on that story tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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Vance was joined by Second Lady Usha Vance and their four children.

The vice president and his family joined the service members for lunch as well on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to come, and if I’m being totally honest with you, I think it’s good for the kids to learn a little bit about service and a little about the people who serve our country,” Vance said. “And so it’s always a joy for us as parents to be able to bring them here and make them serve some food and actually sit down and talk with the people that keep us free and keep us safe.”

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