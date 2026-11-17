MIAMI VALLEY — Vice President JD Vance was in the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

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News Center 7 received calls from iWitness7 viewers spotting law enforcement on several overpasses along Interstate 675 today.

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A dispatcher from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post confirmed law enforcement was escorting the vice president.

News Center 7 has reached out to the White House to learn the reason for Vice President Vance’s visit to the area. We’ll update this story once we learn more.

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