Victim hospitalized after being handcuffed to pole in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened in Harrison Township on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
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Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in the 100 block of Cromwell Place.
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Upon arrival, deputies found the victim had been assaulted and handcuffed to a telephone pole.
The sheriff’s office said deputies and a K9 searched the area, but weren’t able to find any suspects.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.
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