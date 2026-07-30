Victim hospitalized after being handcuffed to pole in Harrison Township

Emergency lights on a us police car

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened in Harrison Township on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in the 100 block of Cromwell Place.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim had been assaulted and handcuffed to a telephone pole.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and a K9 searched the area, but weren’t able to find any suspects.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]