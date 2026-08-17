Video captures suspected immigration agents detaining man at local car wash

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield resident Jamie Moore captured video Monday morning showing apparent immigration enforcement agents detaining a Haitian man at a car wash in Springfield.

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The video, recorded at the Southern Village Shopping Center, shows men in tactical gear placing the man into an unmarked white van before driving off.

The recording circulated quickly throughout the community following the July expiration of Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Haitians living in Springfield.

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While the Department of Homeland Security did not explicitly confirm or deny that its agents were present at the car wash, the agency confirmed that officers are executing daily operations across Ohio.

Moore was getting coffee at the shopping center Monday morning when she noticed several unmarked vehicles and individuals in tactical gear surrounding the Haitian man while he was using the car wash.

She said she decided to film the encounter once she identified the officers.

“Once I realized it was ICE, I continued to record,” Moore said. “Because that’s what I do and I just felt like it needed to be recorded. He was all alone and someone else needed to be there to at least show what was happening.”

Moore described watching the officers load the man into the vehicle before driving away.

“The only thing that I noticed is that big white van and the way they threw him in that big white van and just pulled off,” Moore said. “So if that van is around, I’m sure that’s to seat more than one person.”

The video drew varied reactions across Springfield.

Springfield resident Ernest Mattison said federal agents are working in the best interest of Americans by helping free up local resources.

“It ain’t shocking to hear, they need to do it,” Mattison said.

Moore disagreed with Mattison’s view, noting that residents are often unaware of enforcement actions taking place in their neighborhoods.

“But the thing is, they’re moving so quietly through Springfield,” Moore said. “We have no clue unless we just stumble upon what’s happening.”

Moore stated that she plans to film again if she encounters similar enforcement actions in the future.

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