Video shows chase involving abduction suspect, 2-month-old

Dash camera video obtained by our news partners at WCPO allegedly shows Brenton Howland crashing into a church in Boone County, Kentucky.

Video shows chase that ends in crash involving abduction suspect, 2-month-old

BOONE COUNTY, Ky — Video shows the moment deputies saved a baby’s life after the father led crews on a chase and crashed on Tuesday.

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Dash camera video obtained by our news partners at WCPO allegedly shows Brenton Howland crashing into a church in Boone County, Kentucky.

A victim reported that the father of her infant, identified as Howland, stopped the car they were in on a Greene County road and “forcibly removed” her.

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Howland then drove off with the 2-month-old in the car.

Investigators tracked Howland to northern Kentucky, where a chase ensued.

During the chase, Howland was invovled in a crash with a Boone County deputy.

After crashing, Howland and the infant were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Howland is currently booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

He is expected to face charges in both Greene County and Kentucky.

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