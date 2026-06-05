Video shows man nearly hitting child on bike, threatening others on Memorial Day

The owners of AmeriStop Food Mart at the intersection of Erie and S Maple avenues said they have cameras that got everything.

Video shows man nearly hitting child on bike, threatening others on Memorial Day

FAIRBORN — New video shows the moments a man allegedly tried to run over children in a Greene County neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the owners of AmeriStop Food Mart at the intersection of Erie and S Maple avenues said they have cameras that got everything.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jeffrey Wilson allegedly tried to run over a child riding a bicycle and abduct another on Memorial Day.

>>RELATED: Man allegedly drives on sidewalk to hit child riding bicycle, threatens others on Memorial Day

Video shows kids on their bicycles in the parking lot, riding around Wilson’s truck.

Moments later, Wilson gets out of his truck and shouts at the kids.

The group is seen riding away, and he goes inside.

When Wilson goes back outside, the video shows him arguing with other people in the parking lot.

Fairborn Municipal Court records indicate that Wilson was drunk. He allegedly started yelling racial slurs and threatening the kids.

The video shows two children crossing the street and a third child waiting.

As the third kid tries to pedal away, Wilson’s truck comes within inches of hitting them.

Police found Wilson’s truck on Erie Avenue, but he wasn’t there.

John Puckett said his roommate saw Wilson walking and spoke to him.

“Said, give me a cigarette. Danny gave me a couple cigarettes, then he took off walking,” Puckett said.

Puckett added that Wilson then walked through a hole in a gate on Cleary Drive.

“Not long after that, here’s a whole… it was cop heaven. There was probably three or four cruisers out there,” he said.

Puckett said officers told him that Wilson grabbed another child by the arm, but they managed to get away.

“That’s kind of freaky, isn’t it? Especially in your neighborhood, where you live. I’ve been here 46 years on this corner,” he said.

He added that there are lots of children in this neighborhood and he’s glad they’re all safe.

Wilson remains booked in the Greene County Jail on felonious assault, abduction, and aggravated menacing charges.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Jeffrey Wilson (Greene County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]