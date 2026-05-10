Video shows moment stolen truck returned to Miami County couple

A couple got their stolen pickup truck back in Miami County on Saturday.

PIQUA — A couple got their stolen pickup truck back in Miami County on Saturday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Deron and Brittnie Yingst woke up and saw their truck was gone on Greene Street in Piqua.

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As previously reported, News Center 7 showed home security video from Deron and Brittnie Yingst.

Ring Camera shows the truck was parked outside their home on Greene Street at 4:15 a.m. Then, the truck was gone an hour later.

A neighbor told them they heard the truck around 4:15 p.m. or a bit later.

Deron told officers he made a mistake.

“Brought it home last night after work. And I said, plan on going somewhere else. So, I probably left the keys in it, and I didn’t go anywhere,” he told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson. “And I said, So, I mean, it’s probably my fault, as far as that goes.”

Patterson said that the family filed a police report just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Brittnie Yingst posted on social media that their truck was missing.

But it started to gain traction.

“A gentleman sent me a message on Messenger, which was somebody I didn’t know, and just said, ' Please call me. I have your truck. I don’t know how I got it,’” said Brittnie.

She initially thought that was weird.

“I called him, thinking it was a scam, but hoping it was real, and it was. He brought it back, and within the hour before I got home from work,” said Brittnie.

New video shows the moment when the man brought the truck back. The couple said that he apologized and was sincere.

“He gave me $10 for gas. He said, there’s a little bit of gas missing out of it profusely. And I asked him if he went four-wheeling in it because of the mud all over it,” they said.

The couple told Patterson that they had informed police that they had found their truck.

Patterson said that was an ongoing situation, and police were to see if more people were involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

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