Video shows police capture suspect in shooting of 26-year-old man

DAYTON — New video shows officers arrest a person they say is connected to a shooting that seriously hurt someone.
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On Aug. 18, while on patrol, officers spotted a white car.
In the passenger seat was Davon Champion, who was wanted in connection with a shooting.
On Aug. 16 before 2:30 a.m., officers were notified of a person who had been shot who walked into Miami Valley Hospital.
Officers were told that the shooting happened in the 500 block of East Third Street.
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The victim told police he was leaving a club in the area when Champion was trying to cause a fight, according to court documents.
Champion allegedly was trying to fight a woman when the victim intervened.
Champion then allegedly hit the victim in the face with a gun and shot him in the stomach.
A witness and the victim positively identified Champion as the suspect.
He is charged with two counts of felonious assault.
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