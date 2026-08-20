Video shows police capture suspect in shooting of 26-year-old man

New video shows officers arrest a person they say is connected to a shooting that seriously hurt someone.

DAYTON — New video shows officers arrest a person they say is connected to a shooting that seriously hurt someone.

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On Aug. 18, while on patrol, officers spotted a white car.

In the passenger seat was Davon Champion, who was wanted in connection with a shooting.

On Aug. 16 before 2:30 a.m., officers were notified of a person who had been shot who walked into Miami Valley Hospital.

Officers were told that the shooting happened in the 500 block of East Third Street.

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The victim told police he was leaving a club in the area when Champion was trying to cause a fight, according to court documents.

Champion allegedly was trying to fight a woman when the victim intervened.

Champion then allegedly hit the victim in the face with a gun and shot him in the stomach.

A witness and the victim positively identified Champion as the suspect.

He is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

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