Vietnamese restaurant opens near local university

DAYTON — A popular Vietnamese restaurant has officially opened a new location in Dayton.
Wat Da Pho Express hosted their grand opening on Mar. 15 at their new location located at 1047 Brown St., according to a Facebook Post.
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During opening day, the restaurant gave the first 50 orders a $50 gift card and 30% of all orders.
For the next two weeks after the opening, the restaurant is offering 15% off all orders.
First responders and University of Dayton students will receive 10% off their orders year-round.
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