Village installs safety measures at pool after incident hospitalizes 14

Fourteen student-athletes were hospitalized after a mechanical issue at an area swimming pool.

MINSTER — A local village has installed new safety measures at its pool after an incident that hospitalized dozens of people earlier this month.

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The Village of Minster installed automatic shutoff devices on the pool chemical feed pumps at the Minster Swimming Pool.

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The upgrades follow a mechanical issue on June 2 that resulted in 14 student athletes being sent to the hospital.

Village workers had found the recirculation pump had failed overnight, but the chlorine pump continued to run.

When the recirculation pump kicked in, the chlorine slug got shot out into the pool; there were around 20 swim team members in the pool at the time.

Village workers will continue routine monitoring and will evaluate additional safeguards as needed.

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