Village leaders vote to fire police chief who claimed to visit schools on behalf of ICE The other officer involved resigned from his position

The Village of Gratis has officially opened an internal investigation into its police chief and another officer.

Village votes on formal investigation into officers who claimed to visit schools on behalf of ICE

GRATIS — Gratis leaders fired their police chief more than a month after she and one of her officers showed up at schools claiming to be with ICE.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson attended the village council meeting. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Dozens of village residents attended the council meeting on Thursday.

They all wanted to hear the decision leaders made about Police Chief Tonina Lamanna and Officer Jeffrey Baylor.

>>RELATED: Officers accused of entering Cincinnati schools, claiming to be with ICE speak out

As previously reported, Lamanna and Baylor visited schools in Cincinnati to conduct wellness checks on behalf of ICE on April 15.

Shortly after that, the village opened an internal investigation and put Lamanna and Baylor on paid administrative leave.

On Thursday, the village council accepted Baylor’s resignation.

The meeting agenda indicates that his resignation is effective May 28.

>>RELATED: Village votes on formal investigation into officers who claimed to visit schools on behalf of ICE

News Center 7 obtained the document recommending Lamanna’s termination, written by Mayor Kevin Johnson.

“After review of operational practices, the investigation of Clemans & Nelson, and the predisciplinary hearing, it is my recommendation that the Village move forward with termination of the Police Chief Tonina Lamanna based upon a pattern of conduct demonstrating poor judgment, failure of leadership, and mismanagement of departmental responsibilities,” Johnson wrote.

Some of the reasons for Johnson’s recommendation include:

Violations of paid administrative leave

Intimidation or retaliatory conduct toward officers

Mismanagement of the property room

False or improper traffic stops

Actions outside contractual authority regarding ICE

Mismanagement of department records

Failure to report possible felonious activity to the mayor

The council voted 4-2 to terminate Lamanna’s employment.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson tried to talk to Gratis Mayor Kevin Johnson about Lamanna’s termination. However, he didn’t provide a comment.

News Center 7 did ask Johnson if the village would consider dissolving the police department.

“No, I feel like that would be a step back for the village,” Johnson replied.

The council meeting agenda listed that another Gratis police officer had submitted their resignation; however, Johnson confirmed that it is not related to this incident.

“He was only here a month,” Johnson said.

That means the Gratis Police Department only has five active officers.

Village leaders will now have to decide who will be the next police chief.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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