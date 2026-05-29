Village police chief fired after claiming to visit schools on behalf of ICE

A local police chief has been fired just over a month after she and one of her officers showed up at schools claiming to be with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is in the Village of Gratis, where residents say that they want more from the village council, LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Dozens of residents attended the council meeting on Thursday to hear the decision leaders made about the Police Chief Tonia Lamanna and Officer Jeffrey Baylor.

>>RELATED: Officers accused of entering Cincinnati schools, claiming to be with ICE speak out

As previously reported, Lamanna and Baylor visited schools in Cincinnati to conduct wellness checks on behalf of ICE on April 15.

Shortly after that, the village opened an internal investigation and put Lamanna and Baylor on paid administrative leave.

On Thursday, the village council accepted Baylor’s resignation.

The meeting agenda indicates that his resignation is effective May 28.

>>RELATED: Village votes on formal investigation into officers who claimed to visit schools on behalf of ICE

News Center 7 obtained a document recommending Lamanna’s termination, written by Mayor Kevin Johnson.

“After review of operational practices, the investigation of Clemans & Nelson, and the pre-disciplinary hearing, it is my recommendation that the Village move forward with termination of the Police Chief Tonina Lamanna based upon a pattern of conduct demonstrating poor judgment, failure of leadership, and mismanagement of departmental responsibilities,” Johnson wrote.

The council voted 4-2 to terminate Lamanna’s employment.

That means the Gratis Police Department only has five active officers.

Village leaders will now have to decide who will be the next police chief.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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