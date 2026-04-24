Village votes on formal investigation into officers who claimed to visit schools on behalf of ICE

GRATIS — The Village of Gratis has officially opened an internal investigation into its police chief and another officer.

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As previously reported, Chief Tonina Lamanna and Officer Jeff Baylor visited schools in Cincinnati to conduct wellness checks on behalf of ICE last week.

On Thursday, the village council unanimously voted to hire an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation into Lamanna and Baylor’s actions.

“It’s my opinion that we hire this outside firm to do an independent investigation... We want to be transparent, we want accountability,” Gratis Mayor Kevin Johnson said.

During the meeting, the Interim Gratis Police Department Manager, Matt Jones, talked about Baylor’s resignation.

He said Baylor submitted his signed resignation letter on April 20, but rescinded it in an email on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

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Surveillance video stills that News Center 7’s I-Team got a hold of show Lamanna and Baylor inside three Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) last Wednesday.

CPS said they claimed to be with ICE for what the district said the pair of officers claimed was a welfare check.

During a phone conversation with News Center 7 over the weekend, Baylor denied insinuating he had a federal license or that he was there on behalf of a federal agency.

“She had all the talking, I stayed silent the whole day because again, that’s not my job,” he said.

CPS’ superintendent said the two officers did not interact with any students.

ICE sent the I-Team a statement:

“ICE does not target schools for enforcement actions. (Wednesday), a local law enforcement partner attempted to verify school enrollment and conduct welfare checks on children who arrived unaccompanied across the border. To be crystal clear this was not an ICE officer or an enforcement action.”

ICE then went on to say in the statement that it started a program with state and local partners in November:

“Aimed at protecting the 450,000 unaccompanied children (UAC) illegally smuggled over the border and placed with unvetted sponsors under the Biden administration.

This new law enforcement partnership, known as the UAC Safety Verification Initiative, represents ICE’s commitment to protect vulnerable children from sexual abuse and exploitation through collaboration with 287(g) law enforcement partners. The primary focus of this initiative is to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure that they are safe and not being exploited."

ICE did not explicitly say in the statement whether what the Gratis officers were doing in Cincinnati last week was part of its UAC Safety Verification Initiative.

In an email conversation this weekend, News Center 7 asked Lamanna if what she was doing was part of that program.

“In additional [sic] to 287g which was signed in Oct and added the UAC in March,” she replied.

We also asked her if ICE directed her to do those welfare checks on unaccompanied children.

She answered: “Yes.”

News Center 7 asked if ICE gave her a list of unaccompanied children to check on.

She said “yes.”

We asked the chief to provide copies of the UAC documents and that list. She replied:

“I have no way of getting documents to you at this time, but I do have them all and will release when advised I can.”

The village has since suspended its 287(g) partnership with ICE.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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