Violence Free Futures gathers community to support domestic violence survivors

Community members gathered at The Greene in Beavercreek to show support for survivors of domestic violence.

GREENE COUNTY — Community members gathered at The Greene in Beavercreek to show support for survivors of domestic violence.

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The gathering at the Greene Pavilion brought together survivors, support resources, and local advocates.

The event was held in connection with Violence Free Futures, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy, and support services in Greene County.

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Every October, the organization holds a moment of silence to honor victims and uplift survivors’ stories.

Local law enforcement records highlight the ongoing issue in the region, with the Xenia Police Department receiving 304 domestic violence calls so far this year.

Violence Free Futures CEO Celeste Hurley noted that the actual number of incidents could be higher than official police figures indicate.

Hurley explained that many people experiencing abuse may not fully recognize the nature of their relationship.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people that are experiencing violence in their relationships that don’t know, what to call it and they know maybe they don’t love some aspects of their relationship, but they don’t know really how bad it might be or how dangerous,” Hurley said.

Purple ribbons will remain on light poles across Greene and Montgomery counties for the rest of October to serve as a visual reminder that help is available for domestic violence victims.

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