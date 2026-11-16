Violent Crimes Reduction Blitz leads to 27 arrests in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is giving an update on its grant-funded Violent Crimes Reduction (VCR) Blitz.

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Since the VCR resumed in September, deputies have made 27 arrests and recovered a stolen vehicle, firearms, and illegal drugs.

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The blitz is a proactive enforcement initiative focused on identifying and disrupting violent crime before it escalates in the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies work to identify those involved in violent crime and drug-related offenses while removing illegal drugs, firearms, and other potential threats from the community.

Sheriff Rob Streck said the efforts allow deputies to address criminal activity before it escalates.

“Proactive enforcement is an important part of our commitment to keeping Montgomery County safe,” Streck said.

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