Viral goat accused of damaging parked cars found his forever home

DAYTON — A local goat who went viral around Dayton and caused damage has found his forever home.

Cardio was listed for adoption on the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s social media on Thursday, and in less than 24 hours, he has been adopted.

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He is headed to his new home at Delilah’s Place, a sanctuary where he can get the safe and loving farm life.

Cardio was accused of “roaming Dayton and picking fights with parked cars.”

Now his alleged life crime is behind him.

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