VOA Country Music Festival announces new location

HAMILTON — The Voices of America Country Music Fest is moving to the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton, Ohio, for its fifth year. The festival is scheduled to take place from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, 2027.

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Organizers announced that fan support has enabled the festival to expand. The move to the Butler County Fairgrounds will allow attendees to camp onsite for the weekend and offer additional space for larger accommodations.

For the first time, the festival is expanding its loyalty presale to include all fans who purchased tickets in 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026.

Eligible past buyers will receive an exclusive loyalty code granting early access to 2027 passes at the event’s lowest available pricing tier.

Tyler Wogenstahl serves as president of Further Concepts and Investors and is the founder of the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Wogenstahl noted the collective support that has shaped the festival over its history.

“This festival belongs to more than one location,” Wogenstahl said. “It belongs to the fans, artists, employees, vendors, sponsors and community partners who have helped build it. Our responsibility now is to take VOA somewhere it is welcomed, supported and given the opportunity to grow.”

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