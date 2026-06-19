Volunteer critical after being hit by car, animal rescue says

FAIRBORN — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fairborn on Thursday.
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Fairborn police responded to a person hit by a car in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs around 12:15 p.m.
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The person hit was identified by Fairborn TNR Rescue as Doug Hamilton, a volunteer.
The rescue said that Hamilton went for a walk when he was hit.
He is in the hospital with a collapsed lung and brain bleeding, according to Fairborn TNR.
The rescue said that Hamilton and his wife would volunteer five to seven days a week.
Police did not say if the driver who hit Hamilton stopped at the scene or if they are facing any charges.
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