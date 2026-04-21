Volunteer firefighter formally charged in Darke County woman’s death Ericka Kramer was found dead inside the house

DARKE COUNTY — A man accused of killing his employer in Darke County has been formally charged.

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Peyton Beam, 22, was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated arson, aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, according to Darke County Court of Common Pleas records.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after fire in Darke County

As previously reported, crews found Ericka Kramer, 50, dead inside a house on Zumbrum Road while fighting a fire on April 10

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Investigators said Kramer lived in the home along Zumbrum Road and was there minutes before the fire.

“The victim in this matter was executed by the defendant. She was shot twice in the back and twice in the head,” the prosecutor’s office previously said in court.

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Prosecutors believe that Beam drenched the victim’s body in gasoline, set a fire, and left the house.

At the time of the fire, Beam was a firefighter for the Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department.

“(He) was called out as a firefighter to respond to this scene. Under the guise of being a firefighter, he was one of the first people to get to the property with the house on fire,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department sent News Center 7 a statement regarding Beam’s alleged involvement:

“On behalf of the Ansonia Fire Department, our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.

We are currently cooperating with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Fire Marshal, and other assisting agencies as they conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, details remain limited at this time. We are committed to maintaining the integrity of the investigative process while providing information as it becomes appropriate to do so.

The Fire Department remains committed to transparency and will continue to serve and protect our community and surrounding areas."

Beam reportedly did farm work for Kramer.

He remains booked in the Darke County Jail on a $5 million bond.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Peyton Beam Mugshot Photo from Darke County Sheriff's Office

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