Volunteers build beds for kids who need place to sleep in Clark Co.

SPRINGFIELD — People built beds for kids who don’t have a safe place to sleep.

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Volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace built beds for kids who need one at the Springfield Lowes on Saturday.

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The purpose is to make sure every child has their own bed.

Organizers told our news crew that this is more than just building beds. It is about building hope.

They are also asking for volunteers to deliver beds.

“Our goal is to deliver to 40 families,” said Jacqueline James. “We need people to come out and go on deliveries with us.”

They said on social media that almost 150 volunteers helped build beds on Saturday.

It will happen on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Visit this website to learn how you can help.

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