Volunteers needed to dismantle man-made rock dam in Little Miami River

GREENE COUNTY — The Little Miami Watershed Network is searching for volunteers to help dismantle a man-made dam.

Hundreds of rocks have been moved and stacked in the Little Miami River, creating a man-made rock dam at the Jacoby Road Canoe Launch in Greene County, according to a spokesperson.

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The dam is affecting the river’s natural flow and is creating a dangerous hazard for critters and people using the river.

The spaces between and beneath the rocks provide habitats for aquatic insects, crayfish, and salamanders, along with creating structures for fish to spawn.

When the rocks are moved, the habitat can be disturbed, along with the change of the water flow.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Greene County Parks and Trails are asking for volunteers to help dismantle the dam.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jacoby Road Canoe Launch.

Volunteers who are interested can register here to sign the volunteer waiver.

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