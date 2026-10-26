Voters express exhaustion as political ads flood platforms ahead of Election Day

Voters say they notice the tension as candidates from both parties run non-stop ads on almost every platform.

DAYTON — Voters are ready for the 2026 election to end.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, both parties are hitting the campaign trail hard over the next several days.

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Election Day is eight days away. Voters want the political ads to stop.

D’Arcy Fallon has already voted. She said that the governor’s race has kept her up at night scrolling through the latest information. While it can be exhausting, she remains positive.

“It is divisive, and I am fatigued, but there’s no turning back. We just have to keep going, keep putting one foot in front of the other and do the right thing,” she said.

Voters say they notice the tension as candidates from both parties run non-stop ads on almost every platform.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t even want to watch YouTube anymore,” said Elizabeth Pine. “It’s such a pain. It’s so exhausting too because they only have like the same seven, and they’re not good points.

Other voters told Corbett that they ignore the political ads altogether.

“I just try to not pay attention to it because I know it’s a lot of propaganda,” said Davion Johnson. “I try to do my own research before I listen to it.”

Political analysts say that voter fatigue could hurt voter turnout.

Despite the intensity, D’Arcy Fallon said that she is proud of her community and hopes this election prompts a new start for Ohio.

“I am really, really proud of Springfield,” she said. “Proud of the people who live here who are really trying to do the right thing.”

They added that turnout will be key with so many close races this year.

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