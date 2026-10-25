Voters feel overwhelmed by nonstop political ads, ready for election to be over

Election Day is eight days away, and voters are ready for it to be over. Polling shows that voters are overwhelmed by the nonstop political ads.

Voters feel overwhelmed by nonstop political ads, ready for election to be over

SPRINGFIELD — Election Day is eight days away, and voters are ready for it to be over.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6, over 11,000 people have already voted at the Clark County Board of Elections.

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The Ohio Gubernatorial race seems to have some voters tense in this election. Voters will decide whether Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy or Democratic candidate Dr. Amy Acton will be Ohio’s next governor.

Ramaswamy received backlash after his political ad featured Acton’s estranged mother calling her a liar.

A recent Bowling Green State University poll shows that voters are overwhelmed by the nonstop political ads. Over 60 percent say the campaign ads have been largely negative, causing them to tune out, the poll says.

A Springfield voter said that this election is a nail-biter.

“It is divisive, and I am fatigued, but there’s no turning back,” said D’Arcy Fallon. “We just have to keep going, keep putting one foot in front of the other and do the right thing.”

State data shows that most of the people who already voted are doing so in person at the county board of elections.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office said that over 920,000 people voted early either in person or absentee.

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