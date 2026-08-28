SPRINGFIELD — Organizers have cancelled Wake the Lake 10 after determining that the signature large tunnel boats will be unable to attend this year’s event.

The cancellation follows nine consecutive years of the powerboat show. Event coordinators stated they chose to call off the event rather than present a substandard show without the high-speed tunnel boats that fans expect.

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All attendees who paid money for Wake the Lake 10 will receive a full refund. The refunds will be processed automatically to their credit cards within the next few days.

Event coordinators noted that while smaller powerboats offer quality entertainment, proceeding without the faster, larger tunnel boats would risk disappointing spectators and hurting the event’s reputation for future iterations.

Organizers are reevaluating how and when to hold the event next year, with plans to bring the tunnel boats back when they are able to return.

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