Wanted sex offender found hiding in attic

LONDON, Ohio — Police arrested a wanted sex offender after finding him wedged behind an attic wall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrest followed a community tip indicating Devin Walborn had returned to the city.

His girlfriend, Jennifer Brooks, faces an obstruction charge after she told investigators she did not know where he was located.

Sergeant Donovan Cooper of the London Police Department said Walborn’s small physical stature allowed him to use tight spaces for concealment.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He’s a very small individual — 5′5″ about a hundred pounds — so he could fit in just about anything and that’s how he did it,” Cooper said.

To apprehend the suspect, officers had to break through a wall in the apartment.

Walborn was located behind a wooden stud in the attic area. “They had to bust through the wall.

Once they did, they saw him behind one of the studs in the attic trying to hide— but he couldn’t hide behind a stud,” Cooper said.

Investigators believe Walborn had previously identified the hiding spot as part of a planned escape route.

Cooper credited public information for the success of the search.

“I think he had planned this in the past — if we were to go into the apartment, he already knew where he’d hide,” Cooper said. “We’ll catch you eventually. And we appreciate all the tips—without them, we wouldn’t have known this individual was back in our city.”

Walborn is currently facing a burglary charge in London. Additionally, he faces a charge for failing to register as a sex offender in Logan County.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group