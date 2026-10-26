A warm front is impacting us in less than 24 hours in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A warm front is headed to the Miami Valley to impact our Tuesday. Here’s what to expect. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

High pressure is still in control of our weather keeping things high and dry. As a warm front approaches Tuesday, it will fall apart and have no rain with it. It will bring us a few clouds tossed our way Tuesday afternoon.

A warm front to impact the Miami Valley this week

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That warm front and high pressure keeps temperatures well above our average high of 62 degrees. Thursday and Friday are the warmest with high temperatures in the mid 70s!

A warm front to impact the Miami Valley this week

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Another system is likely to impact us Halloween weekend. Right now, Saturday looks drier with clouds and temperatures in the 60s for trick or treating plans. Sunday is going to be a better chance for rain to arrive. We will keep you posted.

A warm front to impact the Miami Valley this week

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