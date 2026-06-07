Warm and muggy, few pop-ups possible Sunday

DAYTON — Good morning to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what is a dry and muggy start to the end of the weekend. While some of you had some powerful storms yesterday, I expect fewer storms today. A frontal boundary is draped nearby and since we are in the vicinity of that boundary it is possible a few pop-up storms develop.

Highs

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Adding in the humidity it will feel more like the upper 80s outside of any thunderstorms. A very typical summer-like feeling out there.

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Today

Futurecast shows a couple widely scattered downpours this afternoon. As mentioned in the past few days, the best chances for rain would be south and west of Dayton. This trend continues, and most will stay dry more likely than not today.

I would not cancel any plans, but be ready to move indoors if a downpour pops up over you.

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muggy

Looking into the work week we find increasing humidity as dewpoints climb into the lower 70s. This will give a true, tropical feeling out there. Additionally, there are daily storm chances this week. Stay tuned for updates as we navigate them.

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