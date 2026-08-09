Warm, steamy conditions continue into Sunday ahead of storm chances

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:15 P.M.

Good evening.

Meteorologist Nick Dunn here checking in with you on the forecast.

Tonight calls for evening showers to fade away with a bit of a cooler night ahead.

Tonight

Lows will fall into the middle 60s.

This sets us up for a drier Sunday, but still very warm and muggy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

When you add in the humidity, the feels-like temperatures will climb into the middle 90s for Sunday afternoon.

There is only a 10 percent chance of a stray pop-up, as there will be lots of dry space.

Heat Index

Not the hottest temperatures by far for tomorrow or Monday, but something to keep in mind as you head out.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

The next thing we are watching is the potential for storms Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed us all under a Level 2 (Slight) Risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds are the only real severe hazard to contend with here.

Monday

Predictability is lower with regard to storm location and intensity.

However, there may be two rounds of storms depending on how things shake out.

Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.

Monday

©2026 Cox Media Group