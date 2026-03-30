Warm weather to start the week, showers possible throughout the week

MIAMI VALLEY — As April approaches, multiple chances of showers and storms have become more present.
Monday morning will be dry, with an approaching cold front hanging up to the north.
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Monday afternoon temperatures will reach in the high upper 60s and lower 70s.
Mostly dry for the afternoon, but an isolated shower is possible.
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