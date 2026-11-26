After a reality check for nearly a weeks time with high temperatures at or just slightly below normal, warmer air will return to the Miami Valley.

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The average high this time of year at the Dayton International Airport is roughly 49 degrees. The average quickly drops moving into December. The first week of the month brings high temperatures only into the low to middle 40s.

It will take a moment, but an area of high pressure will settle to the southeast of the Miami Valley and change the wind direction. The air around an area of high pressure spins clockwise. This allows for the winds to pull out of the SE late next week warming temperatures well above normal.

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Temperature Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center gives much of the country high probabilities of being above normal with temperatures through the first week of December.

Forecast highs at the moment for the Dayton area, are nearing 60 degrees. Many have to potential to hit 60 degrees for just a few days before the next system moves in.

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