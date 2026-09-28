A warming trend in the Miami Valley before more rain arrives

High pressure impacting this week's weather in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — High pressure impacts us early this week with sunshine. Once it breaks down rain likely returns to our area. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Winds will begin to shift out of the south this week which will push high temperatures back into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. After the rain comes through Friday, temperatures fall back down into the 60s this upcoming weekend.

High pressure impacting this week's weather in the Miami Valley

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High pressure keeps us dry with its sinking air. When that begins to move away clouds will start arriving first, especially Thursday and Friday.

High pressure impacting this week's weather in the Miami Valley

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Friday is likely to be the best chance for showers and storms to impact us here.

High pressure impacting this week's weather in the Miami Valley

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