Warrant issued for man day before 16 children were found inside home

An arrest warrant was issued for one of the four people accused of child endangerment of 16 children in an Ohio home.

VINCENT COUNTY — An arrest warrant was issued for one of the four people accused of child endangerment of 16 children in an Ohio home.

Gary Siders Jr. had an arrest warrant issued for him the day before the children were found, according to our news partners WBNS.

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News Center 7 previously reported that four adults identified as Gary Siders Sr., Gary Siders Jr., Christina Siders, and Elizabeth Siders were arrested and charged with 16 counts of endangering children.

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Court records that were obtained by our news partner, WBNS, show that an arrest warrant was requested for Siders Jr. on June 29 and served the following day, when authorities located the children.

The warrant lists four public indecency charges for incidents at the family’s Ohmer Street home on May 23, May 27, May 29, and May 31.

It is unclear whether the public identity investigation led investigators to the home.

Neighbor Janet Wilbur said she is grateful that the children were located.

“I’m just glad they found them because they said in 24 hours they could have been dead,” she said.

Authorities have not released what caused the search warrant on June 30, only stating that a parallel investigation was underway when the children were found.

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