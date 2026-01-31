WATCH: Car takes off from traffic stop, causes deadly crash

Dash camera video shows a wrong-way driver taking off from police and causing a deadly crash.

MORIANE — Dash camera video shows a wrong-way driver taking off from police and causing a deadly crash.

Just before noon on Thursday, a Moraine police officer attempted to stop 36-year-old Joshua Mallory.

Mallory took off from the police.

The officer did not chase Mallory, but he drove up to the deadly scene.

Mallory’s jeep hit 60-year-old Richard Craft’s vehicle.

911 callers told officers Mallory ran from the crash.

While officers searched for him, firefighters peeled back a car roof to get to Craft.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but Craft died on the scene.

Officers found Mallory and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Friday afternoon, charges of felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to comply were filed against him.

Mallory is still in the hospital and once will released will be placed behind bars.

