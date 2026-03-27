WATCH: Driver misses exit, reverses car on Ohio interstate

A traffic camera captured the moment a driver reversed their car on an Ohio interstate on Thursday.

COLUMBUS — A traffic camera captured the moment a driver reversed their car on an Ohio interstate on Thursday.

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Matt Bruning from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared the video on social media.

It shows a car missing an exit on Interstate 270 at U.S. 33 in southeast Columbus just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

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The driver continued reversing and took up most of the right lane on I-270 until it reached the U.S. 33 ramp.

Video shows the driver turning right and exiting onto U.S. 33.

“Obviously, don’t do this,” said Bruning.

Other vehicles, including semis, were seen avoiding the car on I-270.

No one was injured.

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