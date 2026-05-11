WATCH: Motorcycle left hanging off traffic light after crash

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Officers responded to a crash where a motorcycle ended up in an unusual place.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened in Canada on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to police officials.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Left lane closed, at least 2 injured after crash on I-70
- Firefighters extinguish boat fire at Ohio marina
- Mother, daughter graduate together from UD with master’s degrees on Mother’s Day weekend
Officers say that speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash that left the motorcycle hanging off a traffic light.
The crash involved two vehicles, a car and a motorcycle.
Medics transported the motorcyclist to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police officials said.
The car driver was not injured.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]