WATCH: Officers rescue 13-year-old girl from burning Ohio home

SUMMIT COUNTY — Body camera video shows two police officers rescuing a 13-year-old girl from a burning Ohio home.

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The Springfield Township Police Department in Summit County posted the body camera footage on social media.

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The fire happened on July 5 when Officer Corey Dorsey saw heavy black smoke while on patrol.

He told the fire department, and they responded to the scene.

Sergeant Michael Roberts also went to the scene. He learned that a 13-year-old girl was trapped inside the burning home.

Despite the heat and smoke, he found the girl. She could not move and was going in and out of consciousness.

Officer Dorsey helped Roberts pull the girl from the home before the fire spread, according to the social media post.

The Springfield Township Fire Department said earlier this month that a second victim was safely removed from the burning home. Medics transported the girl and the second victim to the hospitals.

Police officials praised Roberts for his “extraordinary coverage.”

They also recognized Dorsey for his quick response, notifying firefighters, and assisting with the rescue.

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