WATCH: Semi nearly hits OSHP cruiser responding to slide-off crash on Ohio interstate

A semi nearly hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser while responding to a one-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate earlier this month.

WATCH: Semi nearly hits OSHP cruiser responding to slide-off crash on Ohio interstate

OHIO — A semi nearly hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser while responding to a one-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

OSHP posted cruiser camera footage on social media.

The incident happened on Feb. 6 on Interstate 76 in Medina County.

TRENDING STORIES:

It shows a driver losing control of his vehicle, sliding off the left side of the road, and hitting a median barrier.

When a state trooper arrived at the scene, a semi almost hit the OSHP cruiser.

The sergeant from the Ashland Post had his overhead lights activated, according to the social media post.

“This video is a reminder to slow down, increase following distance, and move over for emergency vehicles during winter weather,” OSHP said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group