WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on Pennsylvania interstate

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Pennsylvania highway on Saturday.

PENNSYLVANIA — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Pennsylvania highway on Saturday.

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Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed with CBS Philadelphia that the plane landed on Interstate 78.

Dashcam video shows the plane landing near New Smithville, Pennsylvania, in Lehigh County.

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A 1995 Commander 114B plane took off from New Jersey en route to Indiana just after 9 a.m.

That’s when the pilot noticed engine problems, PSP said.

The pilot tried to make it to an airport but instead landed on eastbound Interstate 78. The plane has since been removed from the highway.

The 65-year-old pilot reported no injuries.

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