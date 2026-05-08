WATCH: Suspect throws bucket of dead fish across Darke County yard

Security camera video shows someone walking into a Greenville yard and throwing fish scraps all over the place.

GREENVILLE — It’s not every day you wake up to pounds of dead fish in your yard.

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Security camera video shows someone walking into a Greenville yard and throwing fish scraps all over the place.

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The homeowners told News Center 7 that it’s the strangest thing to happen to them.

The video may be disturbing for some.

A neighbor’s security camera first captures the person riding by on a bike with a white bucket.

Then, the homeowner’s camera shows them riding past the garage of the home and out of frame.

They get off the bike and walk back in the other direction towards the home.

The person walks around the work truck and onto the property, with the bucket still in hand.

As they get to the picnic table, they fling the fish from the bucket.

It lands all over the fire pit, wood pallets and the backyard.

Brittney Baker had to pick it all up.

“Gonna say at least, probably 30, and there was cats out here eating it that night too,” Baker said. “Yeah, I had at least 10 pounds of dead bluegill.”

The Baker family said it was a nightmare.

“It’s a lack of respect for property. And we got children. We got young children. Our youngest is eight years old. I don’t want her coming out here seeing that,” she said.

The Bakers have filed a police report, but it’s hard to identify the person responsible.

“I don’t know what else we can do. We’ve tried to make our place secure. But even with the security cameras, you can’t stop everything,” she said.

The homeowners said they’ve added more lights around their home and garage.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact the Greenville police.

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