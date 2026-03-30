WATCH: Suspects vandalize man’s car while he worked at Dayton manufacturing plant

Two people vandalized a car parked at the DRT plant in Dayton last week, damaging the windshield and sideview mirror.

WATCH: Suspects vandalize man’s car while he worked at Dayton manufacturing plant

DAYTON — Two people vandalized a car parked at the DRT plant in Dayton last week, damaging the windshield and sideview mirror.

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The car’s owner, Jacob Jones, discovered the damage to his vehicle and later reviewed the security footage.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the facility’s security cameras captured the suspects throwing rocks at the car near the bike path.

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In one 30-second clip, the suspects throw rocks more than a dozen times.

He compared the repetitive throwing motions to a baseball practice.

“They were there for like 5 minutes, just having a bullpen session, just going to town,” Jones said. “I mean, it’s frustrating.”

Jones said he believes the final rock thrown caused a circular crack in his windshield that has continued to spread across the glass.

He discovered the damage to his car after work.

“I saw a light shine down my windshield, and noticed it’s all busted up,” Jones said. “And so I got out and started looking. The mirrors busted and dents and scratches down the side of my car.”

Jones spoke with several of his co-workers following the incident and confirmed that no other cars in the lot had been hit by rocks.

The Dayton Police Department told News Center 7 that they have assigned a detective to the case.

Department records indicate there have been no other reports of similar crimes in the immediate area over the last month.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

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