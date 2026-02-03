WATCH: Trooper, officer crash while chasing stolen car on I-75

The incident started after authorities received reports of a party and robbery along Guenther Road in Trotwood.

WATCH: Trooper, officer crash while chasing stolen car on I-75

DAYTON — New cruiser camera video shows an officer and a state trooper crashing into each other during a chase over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the incident started after authorities received reports of a party and robbery along Guenther Road in Trotwood.

TRENDING STORIES:

Before it ended, the criminal case spanned across three counties.

Darnell Martin shared what he saw on his block Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“I looked down the street, and I seen a couple cops. And it was taped off down at the center,” Martin said.

He also shared his home security video.

He said it shows an unusual number of cars parked on Guenther Road and kids walking around outside.

“It was a bunch of young kids right here on the side, right here, parked right here,” Martin said.

Someone else called the police.

“Hi, I was calling to complain about some underage drinking and smoking at this party,” the 911 caller said.

“Okay, how many people were there?” the dispatcher asked.

“It’s about like 50 people and some more people in line,” the caller said.

Trotwood police said they showed up for an aggravated robbery.

A man said a group of five robbed him at gunpoint and stole his car.

State troopers said they later found the stolen car on Interstate 75 in Butler County.

Troopers tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

Around 15 minutes later, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Franklin police found the car and chased it on I-75 North in Warren County.

The chase went into Montgomery County.

News Center 7 obtained dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It captured the crash, which happened near I-75 and Edwin C. Moses in Dayton.

A Franklin police cruiser hits a snowbank, then a semi, just before a trooper crashes into it.

“31-A, 31-A, 31-A. Start EMS,“ the trooper is heard saying on the body camera video.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras caught the backup from the wreck.

Investigators later found the stolen car empty near the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street in Harrison Township.

Trotwood’s Police Chief said there are no new updates in the case.

Franklin’s Police Chief said his officer was hospitalized with minor injuries, but was released a few hours later.

The state trooper and the semi-driver were not hurt in this crash.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group