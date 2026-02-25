Water lines, blocked storm sewer to cause additional road closure in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — Additional repairs needed on a Clayton road will cause a prolonged road closure this week.

The City of Clayton announced on Tuesday that Haber Road at US 40/National Road will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Construction crews encountered issues with water lines and a blocked storm sewer that now requires replacement.

“We appreciate your patience as this work is completed,” the city said on social media.

