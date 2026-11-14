Water Main Break on busy street in Harrison Township impacting traffic

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A water main break on a busy street in Harrison Township will impact drivers today.

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Montgomery County Environmental Services crews are responding to a water main break on North Main Street in Harrison Township, according to a press release.

Traffic on North Main Street will be impacted while repairs are underway.

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As a result of the break, two northbound lanes on North Main Street will be closed.

Traffic will be shifted over, with both northbound and southbound traffic condensed to one lane in each direction through the work zone.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays, use caution, and watch for crews working along the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternate route while repairs are being completed.

“Please slow down, remain alert, and give crews the space they need to safely complete the necessary repairs. We appreciate the drivers’ patience and cooperation as crews work to address the water main break and restore normal traffic conditions,” a spokesperson for Montgomery County Environmental Services said.

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