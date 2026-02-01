Water main break causing traffic impacts in part of Miami County

TROY — A water main break is causing traffic impacts in part of Miami County on Saturday night.

The City of Troy said that Dorset Road is closed between McKaig Avenue and Henley Road, according to a city spokesperson.

The city also posted the closure on social media.

Crews are currently making main break repairs.

They will open the road as soon as possible, the spokesperson.

