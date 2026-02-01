Water main break causing traffic impacts in part of Miami County

TROY — A water main break is causing traffic impacts in part of Miami County on Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The City of Troy said that Dorset Road is closed between McKaig Avenue and Henley Road, according to a city spokesperson.
The city also posted the closure on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Dayton
- ‘My neighbor just got shot;’ 911 call details moments after person reportedly shot in Dayton
- Nick Lachey urges Bengals ownership to sell team in new song
Crews are currently making main break repairs.
They will open the road as soon as possible, the spokesperson.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group