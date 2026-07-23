Water main break closes part of SR-741 in Montgomery Co.

MORAINE — Part of a busy road remains closed in Montgomery County after a water main break.

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State Route 741 remains closed just north of Alex Ball Road near Kroger, according to Moraine Police dispatchers.

The break was reported Wednesday night, and water crews responded to the scene, as previously reported.

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The Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) said that Moraine officers secured the area to allow repair work to begin.

The water main break continues to impact several lanes on State Route 741.

An estimated timeline for completing the repair and reopening SR-741 is currently unknown, according to an MCES spokesperson.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of SR-741 near Alex Bell Road. The closure may impact the morning commute.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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