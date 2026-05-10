Water main break closes section of local road

MIAMISBURG — Crews are working on a water main break in Miamisburg.

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The City of Miamisburg shared on social media that there is a water main break at North Heineke Road and Mary Francis Court.

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A section of North Heineke Road will be closed at Alamedia Court and East Central Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to fix the break.

We will continue following this story.

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