Water main break impacting area community

WARREN COUNTY — A water main break is impacting a community on Monday.

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The Warren County Water & Sewer Department shared on social media that a water main break is affecting service to 3569-3080 McLean Road and all of Whispering Way in Franklin Township.

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The water department has not issued a boil advisory at this time.

Crews are on site working to restore the water main break.

The water department urges people to use caution when traveling in the area.

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