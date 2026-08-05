Water main repair to close part of road near Centerville Kroger this week

Photo contributed by City of Centerville (via Facebook)

CENTERVILLE — A water main repair will close part of a Centerville road this week.

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The City of Centerville said in a social media post that Sheehan Road near Kroger and Bonnie Anne Place will be closed today and tomorrow.

Crews will make final repairs after a recent water main break.

“We’re aiming to finish this work before the new school year starts to minimize disruptions,” the city said.

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Crews will install new curbs and a driveway approach today. Work is expected to start around 5:30 a.m. and be finished by noon, according to the social media post.

They will replace the temporary pavement patch with permanent asphalt tomorrow. Crews are expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. and be finished by 2 p.m.

“The westbound lane of Sheehan Road will be closed, and traffic will be maintained in the eastbound lane with flaggers directing cars through the work zone,” the city stated.

Short delays are expected.

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