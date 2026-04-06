Water main valve repair to cause road closure in Kettering

KETTERING — Crews will be working on a water main valve repair this week.

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Beginning on Tuesday, April 7, Montgomery County Environmental Services will be repairing a water main valve near the Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

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The eastbound lanes of East Stroop Road will be closed, and the two northbound lanes of Shroyer Road will be closed during the road work.

Work will start on Tuesday morning and continue until completed.

Drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time, and use caution in the work zone.

Detours will be posted, and alternate routes should be considered.

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